Coronavirus Disrupts Education and Economies Worldwide

Munkhbaatar Poliog disinfects a silent kindergarten classroom in Mongolia’s Umnugovi province. The country closed schools in January through at least April 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“This work needs to be done on a regular basis,” says Munkhjargal Adiya, director of a local kindergarten, anticipating the eventual reopening. “Only then will we be able to receive the children of many families in our kindergarten.”

Mongolia, one of the first countries to take the precaution of securing borders and closing schools, has confirmed 14 cases as of April 4.

Uranchimeg Tsoghuu, GPJ Mongolia